iQOO Z6 Pro Officially Arriving in India on April 27 – Specs and Price Revealed

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is gearing up to introduce its new iQOO Z6 Pro smartphone in India. The company has announced that the smartphone will be officially arriving in India on April 27. The company has already launched the base iQOO Z6 model and will now launch the Pro version. iQOO Z6 was the first smartphone from the brand to be launched in Rs 15,000 price segment. Now ahead of the launch of the Pro model, the company has revealed some specifications and price details. Let’s take a look.

iQOO Z6 Expected Specifications

The company has revealed that the upcoming iQOO Z6 Pro will be backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset which has also been featured in the much more expensive iQOO 9 SE smartphone. The brand has informed us that iQOO Z6 Pro will also have VC Liquid Cooling tech for heat dissipation. The smartphone will arrive with 66W Flash Charger technology.

The rest of the features of the smartphone are still in the dark, however, it is most likely that the smartphone will come with a typical punch-hole display design along with a powerful battery, high refresh rate on the display panel and more. The image shared of the iQOO Z6 Pro suggests that the device will have a dual rear camera setup at the back. This is unexpected as the vanilla model comes with a triple rear camera setup.

Talking about the vanilla model, iQOO Z6 was launched with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor along with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens. The device has a 16MP selfie camera at the front. iQOO Z6 also offers a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

iQOO Z6 Pro Pricing

Apart from a few specification details, the brand has also confirmed that the smartphone will be priced somewhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The vanilla model – iQOO Z6 has a starting price of Rs 15,499. Apparently, the company is looking to cover all the price segments with one or the other iQOO smartphone. It recently launched the iQOO 9 SE for Rs 33,990 and the iQOO 9 for Rs 42,990.