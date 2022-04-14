Broadband Plans With Entertainment Subscriptions That Are Pocket Friendly Too

ISPs offer OTT add-ons with multiple broadband plans as the popularity of the platforms in India has been sky-rocketing. However, the plans can get very costly and might not be affordable for a lot of users, and hence, it is important to know the budget options available. Mentioned below are the broadband plans offered by Jio, Airtel and BSNL with entertainment subscriptions that are pocket friendly as well.

Jio’s Base OTT Broadband Plan

The cheapest OTT broadband plan availed by Jio is a 150 Mbps plan. One of the most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

Entertainment Pack from Airtel

Airtel has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. Airtel via its Xstream Fiber connection also offers plans with OTT access starting from the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case include subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music. This is also Airtel’s bestselling plan.

100 Mbps Plan from BSNL

The public telecommunications company BSNL offers access to a few OTT platforms with a 100 Mbps broadband plan. SuperStar Premium-1 plan from BSNL offers 100 Mbps of internet speed at the cost of Rs 749 per month. FUP data limit set on the SuperStar Premium-1 plan is 1000GB and the mentioned price is excluding GST. The plan offers 5 Mbps of internet speed post the consumption of 1000GB of data and comes with access to a few OTT platforms such as Sony LIV Premium, Zee5 Premium and more.