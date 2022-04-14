Tata Play Launches ‘Binge Starter’ Pack for Rs 49

Tata Play has launched a Binge Starter pack for users. This pack will come for a mere price of Rs 49 and will offer content from four over-the-top (OTT) platforms including ShemarooMe, Eros Now, Hungama, and ZEE5. Tata Play Binge subscription also comes for Rs 149 and Rs 299 per month. But with the launch of the Rs 49 plan, Tata Play Binge has become way more affordable and might attract new users its way. It is again a bundled OTT service with a subscription to all the OTT platforms mentioned above. Know the details of the Rs 49 per month Tata Play pack ahead.

Tata Play Binge Starter Pack Details

According to a Gadgets360 report, the Tata Play Binge Starter pack comes for Rs 49 per month and offers users a free seven days trial. Note that the content from the OTT platforms can be viewed only on the Tata Sky Binge app on mobile. It can be viewed on three devices simultaneously.

Users cannot stream the content from the Tata Play Binge Starter pack on the web or the Smart TV. Further, you will have to download the Tata Play Binge app on your smartphone and log in to access the OTT content.

Tata Play Binge service also requires the users to have an active DTH (Direct-to-Home) subscription. The other two plans offer access to content from more platforms and are value bundled to offer the most for the least. The Rs 299 per month “premium” plan offered by Tata Play Binge brings content from 13 different platforms for the users.

Tata Play is working heavily towards its OTT offerings as the platform recently announced OTT combo channel packs which also offer a free subscription to Netflix. Tata Play is the largest DTH operator in India and the company wants to keep its edge by offering services that none of the other players are.