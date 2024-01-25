Tata Play Adds Tamil Classics to Its Service Portfolio

Tata Play introduces Tamil Classics, a curated collection of iconic Tamil movies from the 1950s to the 1980s, offering nostalgia, ad-free entertainment, and restored editions for viewers.

Highlights

  • A premier destination exclusively dedicated to showcasing Tamil movies and songs from the classic era spanning the 1950s to the 1980s.
  • Ad-free service available at Rs 1.5 per day for all Tata Play subscribers.
  • Tune in to 1505 on TV and also watch it on Tata Play mobile app under Live TV section.

Further enriching its vernacular content offerings, Tata Play today announced the addition of Tamil Classics to its value-added service offerings. Curating cinema from the 1950s to the 1980s era of Kollywood, Tamil Classics is a one-stop destination for all Tamil movie enthusiasts, says Tata Play in an announcement on Thursday.

Tamil Classics

With this expansion, Tata Play says it aims to strengthen its Classic portfolio offerings, which already feature Classic TV and Classic Cinema for Hindi entertainment viewers, Telugu Classics for Telugu movie lovers, along with Tata Play Hits that showcase evergreen English shows from the 80s and 90s.

Timeless Selection of Films

Tata Play noted that Tamil Classics will feature original Thalaivas, legends, and icons, with movies like Mangamma Sabatham (1985), Manvasanai (1983), Micheal Madhana Kamarasan (1990), Billa (1980), Kalyana Parisu (1979), Pattikattu Ponnaiya (1973), Iruthuruvam (1971), Yaar Nee (1966), Galatta Kalyanam (1968), Thaai Sollai Thattathey (1961), Naan (1967), Vazhavaitha Deivam (1959), Manohara (1954), Thanikku Pin Thaaram (1956), and others.

Nostalgic Viewing Experience

"With an ad-free lineup of a myriad collection of movies presented 24x7, including one blockbuster each month and engrossing music segments every day, this new service is laced with nostalgia. Furthermore, to enhance the joy of viewing, Tata Play Tamil Classics will present restored (selected) editions of timeless movies and ensure better transmission quality that will transport the audience to the bygone era," said the company.

Commenting on the same, Tata Play's Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri said, "Tata Play Value Added Services have been a growing asset for us, where we offer tailor-made content services for our viewers with specific preferences. With this recent addition of Tamil Classics, we have enriched our Tamil content portfolio further and will be catering to viewers who have been in search of timeless Tamil classics from the 50's to the 80's era."

Access and Affordability

Tata Play subscribers can view ad-free Tamil Classics on 1505 for Rs 1.5 per day and enjoy the content on their Tata Play mobile app on Live TV and VOD, without any advertisements. Tamil Classics is a part of Tata Play's range of 40+ entertainment and infotainment value-added services.

