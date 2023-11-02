Tata Play Fiber 50 Mbps Plan with OTT Benefits

Tata Play Fiber, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) in the country, earlier this year, started offering OTT (over-the-top) benefits with its broadband plans. Now if you are someone who wants to purchase an affordable broadband plan that comes with OTT benefits, then Tata Play Fiber's 50 Mbps plan could be a good option. Note that you can also get higher-speed broadband plans from the same internet service provider (ISP) with OTT benefits. Now, let's take a look at the 50 Mbps broadband plan from the company that will give you OTT benefits.









Tata Play Fiber 50 Mbps Broadband Plan with OTT Benefits Detailed

The 50 Mbps broadband plan from Tata Play Fiber with OTT benefits comes in three different validities - 3, 6 and 12 months. Note that you can't purchase this plan on a month-to-month basis because the minimum validity option you get is 3 months. n

For 3 months, you will have to pay Rs 2,850 (excluding taxes). For 6 and 12 months, the price goes up to Rs 5,550 and Rs 10,800 (again the price doesn't include taxes).

You will get OTT benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Hungama Play, MXPlayer, Voot Kids, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, EpicON, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Curiosity Stream, Docubay, Reeldrama, SunNXT, NammaFlix, Koode, and two more platforms.

You always have the option to go for non-OTT bundled broadband plans from Tata Play Fiber. They will cost less and will also be available on a monthly basis. But if you want a fairly priced OTT bundled, then you can definitely check out the offerings of Tata Play Fiber. With other ISPs, you will mostly have to spend more money on higher-speed broadband plans if you want OTT benefits. But here, you get the OTT subscriptions even with the entry-level 50 Mbps broadband plan.