BSNL Broadband Plans Under Rs 300, See What they Offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in the country, has some pretty affordable plans for its customers. There are actually two plans consumers can purchase that are priced under Rs 300. Of course, when you add the tax component, the final price is more than Rs 300. Nonetheless, these are some of the most affordable broadband plans you can purchase in India today from a reliable and trustworthy internet service provider. Let's take a look at the two plans that we are talking about here.









BSNL Broadband Plans Under Rs 300 Explained

There are two plans under Rs 300 offered by BSNL Bharat Fibre. These plans cost Rs 249 and Rs 299 per month. They are only offered to new customers. So if you are an existing customer, you will have to purchase a new connection if you want either of these plans. Also, these plans are available in all the states, but only in select cities.

The Rs 249 BSNL plan offers 10 Mbps of speed with 10GB of data. Beyond the consumption of 10GB of data, the speed drops to 1 Mbps. Users get unlimited voice calling with the plan.

Then there's the Rs 299 plan. With this plan, the speed offered to the user is just 10 Mbps as well. But the amount of data is 20GB. Post the consumption of 20GB of data, the speed reduces to 1 Mbps. Users do get unlimited voice calling benefit with this plan as well but they have to purchase the instruments for the landline connection themselves.

With 18% GST, the actual price that the user would have to pay will definitely be higher than the price mentioned above. If you liked the plans, you can reach out to the nearest BSNL office for a new connection.