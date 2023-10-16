Excitel Discontinues Services in 13 Indian Cities

Excitel, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) is now available in 34 Indian cities. The figure has severely dropped from the previous count as the company has stopped its services in 13 cities. The ISP offers only three plans with 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 400 Mbps. With these plans, Exictel aims to cater to customers who want a seamless internet experience in their homes. The company is not at all focused on enterprise clients as it spots a huge market opportunity in delivering fast broadband access to customers inside their homes. Its services are now available in 34 cities only.









Cities Where Excitel Discontinued the Services

Here are all the cities where Excitel has discontinued its services - Akbarpur, Auraiya, Bareilly, Hamirpur, Kannauj, Konch, Kushinagar, Nagaur, Nohar, Orai, Rawatsar, Sumerpur, and Suratgarh.

Excitel's Services are Now Available in These Cities

These are all the cities where you can currently get internet services from Excitel - Adilbad, Amroha, Bangalore, Bhimavaram, Delhi NCR, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Fatehpur, Gorakhpur, Guntur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kanpur, Khammam, Lucknow, Mangalore, Meerut, Miryalguda, Mumbai, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Patna, Prayagraj, Rohtak, Sonipat, Unnao, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Vrindavan.

These are all the places where you can get the services from Exictel. Note that the services may not be present in every area. Going for the long-term plans with Excitel is actually the most economical way to go. However, it would be great to start with monthly services so that you can assess whether the services of the company are good or not.

There could be a scenario where you have paid for a long-term plan and then suddenly you don't like the services anymore. If you go with a monthly plan, you can conveniently stop the services any month you feel like and switch to any other ISP such as JioFiber or Airtel Xstream Fiber. There are different sorts of plans available such as OTT bundled 400 Mbps plan and OTT bundled 300 Mbps plan. You can even get a TV from Excitel if you go for the long-term Excitel plan which also comes with various kinds of OTT benefits and live TV channels so that you don't have to pay for a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection separately.