Airtel Xstream AirFiber Also Comes With OTT Benefits: Check Details



Bharti Airtel recently announced the launch of its Xstream AirFiber service in Delhi and Mumbai, which you may already be aware of. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution that operates wirelessly on Airtel's 5G Plus Network, enabling wireless connectivity within premises using Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber

Airtel offers wireless connectivity services on its 5G Network where traditional fibre cannot be deployed for various feasibility reasons, using Xstream AirFiber. Airtel Xstream AirFiber can be easily self-installed, and the solution provided by Airtel does not require any installation procedure, as previously discussed by TelecomTalk in the unique advantage of Xstream AirFiber analysis.

As previously reported by TelecomTalk, the Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plan is available as a 6-month plan priced at Rs 4,435, inclusive of a 7.5 percent discount, and it provides 100 Mbps speeds. The AirFiber plan also includes the Xstream Premium Pack benefits bundled, according to the company. For more information about Airtel Xstream AirFiber, you can read the story linked below.

Airtel Xstream Premium Pack

Now that you are aware of the Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plan that comes with Airtel Xstream Premium benefits, let's explore the advantages of the premium OTT offering. Airtel Xstream Premium typically costs Rs 149 per month and provides access to 10,000+ movies and series, along with 20+ OTT apps accessible through a single login, and Live TV channels.

Airtel Xstream Premium Content

Airtel users will have access to over 20+ OTT content platforms, including ErosNow, SonyLiv, Hoichoi, ShemarooME, LionsgatePlay, Ultra, Epicon, manoramaMAX, Divo, Dollywood, Namaflix, Klikk, Docubay, HungamaPlay, ShortsTV, SocialSwag, Raj Digital TV, Chaupal, Kanccha Lannka, Playfix, FanCode, and Allt. Airtel says the list of Partner channels keeps getting updated from time to time.

Airtel users can enjoy Airtel Xstream Premium content on mobile, web, and smart TV using their Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plan. Since the AirFiber Plan is a 6-month plan, Airtel users can also benefit from 6 months of Airtel Xstream Premium content, which is valued at over Rs 800 for the 6-month duration.