BSNL Achieves a Milestone with 4G in Jamshedpur

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) celebrated BSNL Day with the announcement of the ongoing launch of 4G services in the Jamshedpur business area. The state-run telecom company will offer 4G in Jamshedpur with a planned 350 BTS. BSNL has successfully completed the foundation and the erection of the 4G tower at 'Jhanti Jarna', inaugurated by Bidyut Baran Mahato, reports The Avenue Mail. The company is moving fast with tower foundation casting, as 70 foundations have already been completed.









BSNL will be rolling out 4G in old as well as new sites. For the new sites, the company has already started laying the optical fiber. The work is ongoing for the foundation of the 'Lakhaidih' tower, which is located in the neighbouring village to the Indian President Draupadi Murmu's village. The work is also going on with respect to the 4G saturation project, for which the government is utilising BSNL to provide connectivity services.

There are 241 existing sites that BSNL Jamshedpur is planning to replace with the new 4G sites. There will be 34 new 4G sites added to the mix in the future. BSNL will be providing homegrown 4G to the customers with these 4G sites. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has started deploying 4G for the state-run telco. The Tata Group-owned company expects to execute the deployment process in about 12 to 18 months. The total work spans 1 lakh 4G sites across India and their maintenance for years to come.

India's union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw already confirmed that BSNL will start deploying 4G at large scale from the upcoming Diwali. By early 2025, BSNL should be providing 4G in all parts of the country. The good thing about the tech that TCS is supplying to BSNL is that it can be upgraded to 5G from 4G in a very simple and quick manner. That will enable BSNL to compete in the enterprise sector from the private telcos.