BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months: TCS

The company has already started the rollout of 4G. But going by the words of IT and Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the large-scale 4G rollout from BSNL will start this coming Diwali. TCS will be supplying, planning, designing, installing and commissioning the mobile sites.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon start offering high-speed network services in many parts of India.
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is supplying and deploying the homegrown end-to-end telecom stack for BSNL in 1 lakh sites across the country.
  • BSNL's 4G networks can be upgraded to 5G in a very simple manner with a software upgrade.

Read More - BSNL to Start Deploying 4G at Large Scale from Diwali: Vaishnaw

The company has already started the rollout of 4G. But going by the words of IT and Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the large-scale 4G rollout from BSNL will start this coming Diwali. TCS will be supplying, planning, designing, installing and commissioning the mobile sites. Moreover, the company will also look after the maintenance and modernisation of the networks for almost a decade.

Read More - BSNL to Remain in the Affordable Leagues Post 4G Launch

BSNL will be offering low-cost 4G services to customers. In another development, the state-run telco has become the first to actually deploy BTS in Siachen Glacier. The announcement was made by BSNL and the Fire Furycorps on Oct 12, 2023, via a post on X. The deployment was done on Oct 6, 2023. This means that soldiers in the region will be able to finally get mobile networks to communicate with their families.

BSNL has already been conducting field tests in four districts of Punjab. Thus, it is most likely that Punjab would be the first state in the country to be covered with homegrown 4G by BSNL. It is worth noting that BSNL will be the first telecom company in the country to offer homegrown 4G. The private telcos took help of the foreign multinationals to deploy their 4G and 5G.

