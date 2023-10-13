Du Deploys 400G Nationwide Optical Backbone Network



The United Arab Emirates' telecommunications company, du, a subsidiary of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has successfully completed the nationwide optical backbone network deployment in partnership with Nokia. This state-of-the-art network spans the entire country, extending from the Western border to the East. According to the official release, the new optical network will enable du to meet the increasing capacity demands while enhancing the network experience for its customers.

Optical Technology

The official statement released this week has noted that du's new optical backbone network is powered by Nokia's fifth-generation super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-Vs) and CDC-F ROADM technology, ensuring the efficient delivery of 400 G wavelengths across the UAE.

Improved Service Level Agreements

The statement also highlights the Generalised Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) feature of the new network, which will assist du in improving service level agreements (SLAs) by enabling automatic rerouting through alternate paths. This network will also enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) capabilities for monetising wholesale services, according to the statement.

Du stated, "The deployment of cutting-edge optical technology solutions is a game-changer, not only for us but for the entire UAE. It enhances not only our subscribers' experiences but also ensures the creation of a national optical backbone that is energy-efficient, sustainable, and future-ready. Through this initiative, du reaffirms its commitment to 'Building Today for Tomorrow,' aligning with the UAE's vision of sustainability."

Overall, the new optical backbone will empower du to expand its capacity, streamline processes and service delivery through automation, and boost revenue by offering enhanced services to its customers.