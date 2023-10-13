Telehouse Begins Construction of New Data Center in Paris



Telehouse, a global colocation provider, has announced the start of construction for a second data centre at its TH3 Paris Magny campus in France. The new data centre is scheduled to open in October 2023 and will provide 12,000 square meters of IT floor space and 18 megawatts of electrical power. According to the statement, this move is a part of Telehouse's strategic plan to bolster European and national digital sovereignty by extending its hosting and connectivity capabilities at existing European sites, attracting global Internet traffic to Europe.

Security

The new data centre will benefit from the highest levels of security and resilience and guaranteed uptime of 99.999 percent. Telehouse said the new facility will also be one of the most efficient data centres in France, with a PUE (Power Usage Efficiency) of less than 1.3.

Expansion History

This project is part of a series of Telehouse data centre expansions, including the TH2 Connectivity hub in Paris, the opening of Telehouse South, the fifth data centre at the Telehouse London Docklands campus, a new data centre in Frankfurt, and the first data centre in Marseille, which is a strategic entry point for submarine cables to Europe.

Telehouse comments, "This is a crucial step in our ongoing European growth strategy and adds value to our customers collocating in the UK and around the world. The expansion in Paris is an important piece in the global connectivity puzzle, enhancing the services we offer from our other locations and providing long-term benefits, including low latency global connections, greater bandwidth and less jitter."

Investment

Telehouse said this is part of its investment plan of EUR 1 billion over five years, of which EUR 50 million has been allocated to the TH3 Paris Magny campus data centre. The TH3 campus is located just 30 minutes from the centre of Paris on a former EADS military site, offering a redundant geographic location to ensure business continuity.

Connectivity

The new data centre will have a direct connection to TH2 Paris Voltaire with access to Telehouse Metro Connect's private and secure fibre optic links of up to 400 Gbps, allowing customers to access the largest cloud and telecom ecosystem in France.

Sustainability

Telehouse said it is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2026. The company already powers all its data centres with 100 percent renewable energy and is adopting eco-responsible construction techniques to minimise water and electricity consumption. The water usage effectiveness (WUE) of the new data centre will be close to zero.