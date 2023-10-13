NTT Launches New Data Center in Cyberjaya, Malaysia

NTT has launched its sixth data center in Malaysia, with an investment of over USD 50 million. The new facility will help to support the country's digital growth vision and meet the growing demand for data center services in the region.

Highlights

  • CBJ6 features advanced technology with 7 MW critical IT load.
  • NTT's data centre capacity is set to reach 2,000 MW globally.
  • NTT's MIST subsea cable connects Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Thailand, elevating network connectivity.

NTT Launches New Data Center in Cyberjaya, Malaysia
NTT has launched a new data centre in Cyberjaya, Malaysia. The company announced the launch of its new data center, Cyberjaya 6 (CBJ6), at the NTT Cyberjaya campus this week. CBJ6 is the sixth data center on NTT's campus, with a critical IT load of 7 MW spread across 4,890 square meter and densities of up to 15 kW, powered by two 33 kW substations. It features diverse power reception and advanced cooling wall technology to maintain a stable environment.

NTT CBJ6 Complements CBJ5

NTT stated that CBJ6 complements the Cyberjaya 5 (CBJ5) Data Center, which was built in 2021. The combined facility offers 20,000 square meter of space and has a facility load of 22 MW. The new facility, with an investment of over RM 234 Million (USD 50 million), is said to align with Malaysia's vision for digital growth, aiming to become an 'Asian Digital Tiger' by 2025.

NTT Global Data Centers Malaysia stated, "Over the past two decades, NTT Cyberjaya campus has evolved in sync with Malaysia's digital growth. NTT Global Data Centers Malaysia proudly maintains 24/7 high availability, thanks to our skilled team of 60 engineers and operators. With the launch of CBJ6, we believe that we are the prime provider of data centre services, offering modern facilities and expertise that the hyperscalers in Malaysia need."

NTT's Global Reach

In its official release, NTT noted that the five Cyberjaya data centers have already empowered hyperscale enterprises, and with this new site, they can provide reliable infrastructure to support the evolving demands of generative AI. NTT highlighted that its data center capacity, including those planned, will soon reach 2,000 MW worldwide.

MIST subsea cable Connectivity

Another advantage of these data centres is the submarine connectivity. The NTT-led MIST subsea cable, spanning 8,100 km and connecting Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Thailand, offering 200 Tbps capacity across 12 fiber pairs, will soon be connected to the NTT Cyberjaya Data Center, thereby elevating Malaysia's global network connectivity.

