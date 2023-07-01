NTT Launches 34.8 MW Data Center and MIST Subsea Cable System in Chennai

NTT has announced the launch of its latest hyperscale data centre campus, Chennai 2, and the arrival of its subsea cable system, MIST, in the city. TelecomTalk reported the landing of MIST Subsea Cable in Chennai in June's first week. These developments mark a major milestone in NTT's commitment to expanding its data centre capacity and connectivity offerings in India.

NTT's Chennai 2 DC Campus

Situated in Ambattur and spread across 6 acres, the Chennai 2 campus boasts a total planned capacity of 34.8 MW critical IT load from 2 data centre buildings. The first facility, which went live recently, has an IT load capacity of 17.4 MW.

NTT's Data Center Presence in India

With the launch of the Chennai 2 Data Center campus, NTT has expanded its data centre presence in India to 16 facilities with over 3.1 million square feet and 205 MW of IT power.

MIST subsea cable system

The MIST subsea cable system, built by a consortium that included NTT Communications India Network Service Pte. Ltd. and Orient Link Pte. Ltd., is a major accomplishment for NTT Group. It is the company's first cable system that provides direct connectivity to and from India.

The MIST cable is an impressive feat of connectivity, stretching over 8,100 km to link Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Thailand. It's worth noting that this marks India's first cable landing with a capacity of 12 fibre pairs, and it can transmit over 200 Tbps of data.

Transforming Chennai into a Digital Gateway

According to the statement, Chennai's location has opened up three exciting opportunities for these projects.

Firstly, it caters to the increasing demand for top-notch data centre infrastructure due to Chennai's thriving digital environment that includes both traditional and new economy businesses.

Secondly, it makes Chennai an ideal disaster recovery (DR) site for companies whose primary IT infrastructure is located in other cities in India.

Lastly, it takes advantage of global connectivity to provide data centre capacity to markets in Southeast Asia, particularly Singapore, where there is currently limited capacity.

By taking advantage of these opportunities, NTT aims to transform Chennai into a digital gateway that connects India to Southeast Asia and the rest of the world.

NTT's Unique Offering and Future Investments

NTT says it is the only service provider in India that can offer this unique combination of an interconnected data centre platform with global connectivity via MIST and a full stack of technology services.

According to the official statement, "NTT's planned and operational data centre capacity exceeds 1,900 MW across 20 countries and regions. Going forward, our investment roadmap in India includes multiple data centre campuses, renewable energy plants, subsea cables, and more."

NTT GDC's statement said, "These projects are perfect examples of Japanese design quality and global expertise, tailored to the Indian market."

In conclusion, NTT's latest advancements in Chennai have not only positioned the city as a hub for data centres in Southeast Asia but have also bolstered India's connectivity to the region and the wider world.