NTT GDC Lands Its First Subsea Cable, MIST in Mumbai

NTT announced on December 13, 2019, that it would commence building the MIST subsea cable system, a 12 fiber-pair and more than 216 Tbps high-capacity submarine cable connecting Singapore, Myanmar, and the Indian cities of Mumbai and Chennai. NTT aims to interconnect its large-scale data centers in Singapore, Myanmar, and India with the MIST cable system.

MIST subsea cable System Landed in Mumbai

NTT Global Data Centers announced that it had landed MIST subsea cable in Mumbai, India. Sharing its happiness over its LinkedIn Page, NTT GDC said, "We're delighted to share that we've achieved a historic milestone in India, by landing our first submarine cable (MIST) in the city of Mumbai."

MIST (Myanmar/Malaysia India Singapore Transit) Cable System

MIST, also known as the Myanmar/Malaysia India Singapore Transit cable system, is 8,100 km long and connects Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and India (Mumbai and Chennai). The system was valued at approximately USD 400 million.

Landing Stations in Mumbai and Chennai

As a part of its commitment to providing an end-to-end carrier-neutral network, NTT GDC has also constructed landing stations in Mumbai and Chennai.

Largest bandwidths in Asia-pacific region

As one of the largest bandwidth submarine cables in the APAC region, MIST is equipped with the capacity to transmit over 200 Tbps under 12 fiber pairs (12-FP) , according to a LinkedIn post by NTT.

The announcement about the subsea cable first came in October 2019, with the construction commencing in December of that year. It is also part of a joint venture between NTT, the Fund Corporation for the Overseas Development of Japan's ICT and the Postal Service, and WEN Capital called Orient Link.

Largest cable capacity in the region

With the introduction of cutting-edge fiber technology, the cable will be designed to support 240 Tbps with 400 Gbps DWDM technology, capable of transmitting a six-hour high-definition video (approximately three movies) in one second.

The NEC Corporation is constructing it. The cable is anticipated to have a total length of 11,000 kilometers once fully installed and has the capacity for future growth. In order to respond to the rapidly increasing demand for Internet traffic in Asia, cloud services, and the 5G wireless communications, NTT will continue to expand its cable capacity in Asia. However, NTT has not disclosed the system's anticipated completion date.