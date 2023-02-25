Discover Top Musical Movies on OTT Platforms to Enjoy This Weekend

Musical movies are a genre of film that combine elements of music and dance to tell a story. Musical movies feature characters breaking into song and dance at various points in the film, often using these musical numbers to advance the plot or express their emotions.

Musicals use music and dance as vital narrative components, creating a visually arresting spectacle. The amount of nuance and covert symbolism represented through choreography, lyrics, and music keeps things interesting while also getting the point across. They can take you into another world if they are built precisely, providing you with an enhanced experience.

Thanks to the OTT platforms, we can now view these fun movies on demand. Check out some of the top musicals available on OTT platforms, and list a few to watch this weekend.

Also Read: Best Indian Mystery-Thriller Films on OTT to Watch for a Fascinating Experience

Here are the top musicals available on OTT platforms for a fun watch.

La La Land

A jazz pianist and a struggling actress fall in love as they support one another's aspirations. However, their love will face many obstacles that will test how much they can give up for one another. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are the main characters in Damien Chazelle's film La La Land.

OTT platform: Netflix

Les Miserables

A man tries to escape his history in this novel set in 19th-century France as the French Revolution approaches. His kind attitude leads him to assist others even when doing so causes him inconvenience and finally leads him to make the greatest sacrifice. Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, and other actors are featured in this musical. Tom Hooper helms the film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman movie tells the story of Barnum's rise from a poor, working-class background to becoming a successful entrepreneur and showman. Along the way, he faces various challenges, including financial setbacks, criticism from the press and public, and personal conflicts with his family and colleagues. In addition, The Greatest Showman features a variety of musical numbers, including the popular songs, This Is Me, The Greatest Show, and Rewrite the Stars.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Also Read: Watch These Tamil Rom-Com Flicks From 2022 on OTT to Beat the Mid-Week Blues

Hamilton

Alexander Hamilton, one of the country's founding fathers, served as the inspiration for this musical. It covers all the notable historical figures who influenced Hamilton to become the man he was and gives a two-part account of Hamilton's life. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., and other actors are featured in the musical. Thomas Kail is the director of Hamilton.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Chicago

Two murderous women compete with one another for popularity and find it difficult to persuade others of their innocence. So they deceive, connive, and betray to gain their way and defend their lives. Rob Marshall is the director of this movie, which has Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

West Side Story

Amid a conflict between two gangs, love emerges. Maria and Tony have a strong romantic relationship. However, while they struggle to cling to each other, their histories and connections to a gang complicate their relationship in various ways. The principal actors are Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in one of the best musicals on OTT. Steven Spielberg is the film's director.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar