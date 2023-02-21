Best Indian Mystery-Thriller Films on OTT to Watch for a Fascinating Experience

Mystery thriller films are a popular genre of movies that typically involve suspenseful and intriguing stories that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Mystery thriller films often feature complex plots, unexpected twists and turns, and a sense of mystery that keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

These films give us a thrill as a bonus and satisfy our desire to answer our burning questions. Over the years, the Indian film industry has produced several outstanding mystery movies. Their stories are renowned for being original and outlandish, which compels viewers to evaluate every scenario. Try some of the top Indian mystery thriller films that are offered on OTT platforms if you want to enjoy viewing movies in the comfort of your own home.

The top 5 Indian mystery-thriller films available on OTT are listed below for an enlightening experience.

Ittefaq

After the book launch, an Indian-born British author finds his wife dead when he goes to his hotel. He stumbles onto another crime scene out of fear that he'll be blamed for his wife's passing. Unfortunate circumstances force him to scramble to demonstrate his innocence. Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, and Akshaye Khanna are the stars of Ittefaq. Abhay Chopra is the film's director.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kahaani

After a terror attack in Kolkata, a pregnant woman looks for her husband in the area. She learns about the scope of the conspiracy behind her husband's disappearance and the terror attack as a result of her journey. She continues to solve the riddle as the film progresses, and it finishes with a shocking twist. Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indraneil Sengupta, and Saswata Chatterjee are among the cast members of Kahaani. The director of Kahaani is Sujoy Ghosh.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

A Wednesday

One of the best mystery-thriller films made in India is titled A Wednesday. A departing commissioner of the Mumbai Police recalls one of his most challenging days. A caller who claims to have planted five explosives throughout Mumbai is the centre of this film. In return for information regarding the location of the devices, he wants that terrorists be brought to a specific spot. Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepal Shaw, and Amir Bashir are the movie's stars. Neeraj Pandey is the film's director.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Tashkent Files

A teenage journalist needs a good scoop because her career is in jeopardy. After that, she receives a tip from an unnamed source, which results in her being invited to join the Indian government's information panel of specialists. The panel's job is to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Lal Bahadur Shastri's passing. Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pankaj Tripathi, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, and Rajesh Sharma are the stars of The Tashkent Files. Vivek Agnihotri directed this movie.

OTT platform: Zee5

Rangitaranga

When his pregnant wife forces him to move to her family, hamlet, a novelist who leads a tranquil existence, finds himself in a very perplexing predicament. After a sequence of incidents, he learns that he has no recall of his past. As the tale progresses, he learns more about the perilous circumstances he and his wife are in. Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan, Avantika Shetty, and Saikumar are among the actors who appear in the Anup Bhandari-directed film.

OTT platform: Sun NXT