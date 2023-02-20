Hindi Web Series on OTT Platforms That Are Most Anticipated for 2023

Are you still struggling to get over Pathaan's haze? Here is a selection of new, interesting online series you may binge-watch this season while you wait for Pathaan to appear on the OTT platform. The wonderful news is that there will be more in the following days.

2023 has already brought us several engrossing web series to watch on several OTT platforms in just one month. With this, OTT will once again host everyone's favourite thriller/action-packed Mirzapur. In addition, the newest season of Family Man will soon be available on Prime Video.

Also Read: Best Indian Biopics on Netflix That Will Inspire You

What are you still holding out for? You can binge-watch the following fascinating new web series with your friends and family:

List of anticipated Hindi web series with release dates for 2023:

1. Mirzapur Season 3

The "Mirzapur" production team has started preparing, and the cast is finalized. Guddu Bhaiya will shine this time, but Munna Bhaiya's wife is also the CM of Uttar Pradesh. The dates of Mirzapur's third season have not been formally confirmed, despite the fact that only a few of the specifics have so far been made public. We might anticipate that Season 3 will begin airing in 2023.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Asur Season 2

The first season of "Asurs" has a high IMDb rating of 8.5/10. In Season 2, the show's creators want to return with a new approach. If you're wondering when "Asur" Season 2 will be published, filming has already been completed, and the precise date will be disclosed shortly.

Where to watch: Voot

3. The family Man Season 3

A third season of the well-liked Manoj Bajpayee-starring Amazon Prime series "The Family Man" is forthcoming. The release date for Family Man Season 3 has not yet been determined. However, some speculation claims that it will launch in the middle of 2023. However, the precise day has not yet been chosen. According to rumours, Family Man Season 3 will feature a lot of adventure, action, and espionage, similar to the first season.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: New Releases on Netflix to Watch Out in February 2023

4. Paatal Lok Season 2

Paatal Lok Season 2 is slated to premiere at the end of this year. The creators are already developing a theme for the show's forthcoming second season. We anticipate that the audience will react to Paatal Lok Season 2 with the same fervour it did to Season 1.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Rana Naidu

The upcoming web series starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh is said to be extremely excellent. Rana shared a photo on their social media page in September 2021 to share the news. However, the precise release date has not yet been made public.

Where to watch: Netflix