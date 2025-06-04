Vodafone Idea and Vivo India Announce Bundled Offer on New Vivo V50e 5G Smartphone



Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with smartphone brand Vivo India to introduce a bundled offer for customers purchasing the newly launched Vivo V50e 5G smartphone. "This plan brings together Vi's high-speed 5G connectivity and a 12-month subscription of Vi Movies & TV, delivering a seamless digital and entertainment experience," Vi announced on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Vivo V50e and Vi Rs 1,197 Prepaid Plan

The bundled plan is available to customers who purchase the Vivo V50e 5G between April 17 and June 30, 2025. To activate the offer, users must insert a Vi prepaid SIM into the device and recharge with Rs 1,197 plan. Valid for 84 days, the plan includes 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Access to Vi Movies & TV

In addition to core telecom benefits, the recharge provides access to Vi Movies & TV for 12 months. This includes streaming content from 17 OTT platforms such as Jio Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, and FanCode, along with over 350 live TV channels. The first three months of the subscription are activated with the initial recharge, while the remaining nine months are credited in three equal installments following the second, third, and fourth recharges, all of which must be completed within one year of purchase.

"This partnership is designed to make 5G and premium entertainment more accessible and affordable for smartphone users across India, combining vivo India's advanced technology with Vi’s expanding 5G footprint," Vodafone Idea said.

Eligibility and Activation

Both new and existing Vi prepaid users are eligible for the offer. Customers must keep their Vi SIM active in the Vivo V50e and continue recharging with the eligible plan every 84 days to retain bundled benefits. According to Vi, the offer provides users with savings of up to Rs 3,000 annually.

To access content, users can download the Vi Movies & TV app from the Google Play Store and log in using their Vi mobile number. The same credentials can be used to stream content on Smart TVs by downloading the app and logging in.

Vi's 5G Rollout Across India

"The partnership aligns with Vi's 5G rollout in key cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, and Chandigarh, with the plan to expand to all 17 circles by August 2025. By combining next-gen smartphone innovation and diverse content access, Vi and Vivo India are working together to empower consumers with a more connected, enriched mobile experience," the official release said.

