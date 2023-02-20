OnePlus 11R 5G to Go on Pre-Order from Feb 21, What You Should Know

OnePlus 11R 5G is going to go on pre-orders from tomorrow, i.e., February 21, 2023. The device sits as an upgrade over the OnePlus 10R 5G, which was introduced in 2022. OnePlus 11R 5G made its debut in India at the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7, 2023. While it is not the flagship smartphone of OnePlus for 2023, it does come with many great specifications and features that make it a top choice for consumers looking to buy a premium device. Let's check the price and the other specifications of the smartphone.

OnePlus 11R 5G Price and Pre-Order Details

The OnePlus 11R 5G has been launched in India in two memory configurations. The base model of the smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The 16GB+256GB variant will come for Rs 44,999. It will go on sale via both the official platform of Amazon India and the OnePlus Store app/website.

OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with resolution support of 2772x1240 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with HDR10+ certification. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is a powerful chipset that you will find inside smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and more. The device is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. In the camera department, there's a triple camera setup with a primary 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. You can record videos at up to 4K 60fps. For selfies, there's a 16MP front sensor on the device.

It is a 5G smartphone and supports the following 5G bands - 5G NR: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28A/n40/n41/n77/n78. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the device also supports face unlock. It will be available in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colours.

