DIPA Happy with Chandigarh for Amendments in RoW Telecom Infra 2023

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has congratulated the Chandigarh UT administration for its notification of the Chandigarh RoW (Right of Way) policy for telecom infrastructure (amendment). The amended policy will ensure that the 5G rollout takes place at a faster rate in the state. The policy focuses on reducing the timeline from 60 days to 40 days, providing deemed approval, and eliminating the requirement for prior permission to install poles and small cells on private property. It also allows for the use of street furniture and does not impose administrative charges for IBS, which is an added advantage.

With the new policy in place, the telecom infrastructure providers (IPs) will be able to install overground poles for 5G on private and government-immovable properties. Further, the use of poles (including electricity poles, utility poles and street furniture) for installing 5G small cells will be allowed. The IPs will have to pay charges for installing poles and small cells on government properties.

TR Dua, Director General, DIPA, said, "We appreciate the efforts of the Government of Chandigarh in timely notification of the Chandigarh Right of Way Policy for Telecom Infrastructure (Amendment), 2023, on February 15, 2023, which is a significant step in expediting the implementation of 5G internet services in the city. This is an exceptionally progressive policy that will set the tone for the speedy rollout of digital infrastructure across Chandigarh UT, making it digitally advanced."

The policy facilitates the establishment of digital infrastructure on private land or building with no prior permission required from the appropriate authority. However, the applicant needs to submit an intimation to the appropriate authority prior to commencing such establishment. The appropriate authority will need to give approval within the stipulated time.

Placement of Cell on Wheels or any other temporary infrastructure for managing events, festivals, or fairs will be allowed after permission. The appropriate authorities will have the power to remove the infrastructure as per rules. The UT Adviser will be the appellate authority for dispute resolution.

With the launch of the next-generation 5G technology, residents can expect download speeds at least 10 times faster than 4G. 5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It can help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development as well as advance the ‘Digital India’ vision.

Dua further added, "Currently, there are 1180 telecom towers in Chandigarh that need to be doubled up in the forthcoming time to support emerging technologies. With small cells becoming an important part of 5G rollout, fiberized backhaul will be key. Regarding the fiberization of mobile towers, Chandigarh stands at 41.65%, and according to the targets set by the National Broadband Mission, fiberization should be 70% by 2025. This policy will facilitate the speedy rollout of digital infrastructure across Chandigarh and help meet the National Broadband Mission target of having 2700 telecom towers required for 5G services in Chandigarh."