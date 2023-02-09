OnePlus 11 Concept Phone to Arrive at MWC Barcelona 2023

OnePlus 11 5G was announced at the Cloud 11 event in New Delhi on February 7, 2023. During the event, OnePlus also announced that it would be bringing the OnePlus 11 Concept Phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023. This is not the first time that OnePlus would be bringing a concept phone for its users. OnePlus Concept One was a smartphone that was introduced by the company a few years back. OnePlus also partnered with McLaren to launch McLaren edition smartphones in the past. The concept phone's design is still a secret, but since the MWC Barcelona 2023 is so close, we won't have to wait for long.

OnePlus 11 Concept Phone would be a refreshing addition from OnePlus as the company has not done that for many years now. OnePlus used to thrive on bringing new and unique things to consumers in the past. OnePlus 11 Concept Phone, which will be introduced at the MWC Barcelona 2023, should come with an innovative design. That should be the reply from OnePlus to Carl Pei's brand Nothing.

OnePlus 11 5G is already available for pre-orders in India. The company has, this time, gone with aggressive pricing like it used to do in the past. OnePlus didn't announce any Pro model this time around. The OnePlus 11 5G concept phone would definitely be priced in the super-premium range.

To recall, OnePlus Concept One featured an invisible camera and colour-shifting glass technology. It was great technology and was announced by the company during a CES event.

