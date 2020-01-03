OnePlus Concept One to Feature Invisible Camera and Colour Shifting Glass Technology

Highlights OnePlus Concept One to have two futuristic features

OnePlus will likely borrow under-display camera technology from Oppo

CES 2020 will begin on January 7

OnePlus has now unveiled more details regarding its Concept One smartphone today. According to a tweet posted by the company, the OnePlus Concept One smartphone will come with an invisible camera on the front and it will also feature colour shifting glass technology. Oppo recently showcased its under-screen camera technology and OnePlus may have borrowed the same tech from its parent company. In 2020, we may see at least one Oppo smartphone launching with this futuristic technology. OnePlus will be showcasing its Concept One smartphone at the upcoming CES 2020 tech show in Las Vegas. OnePlus will unveil the phone on January 7 and viewers around the world can witness the latest innovation from OnePlus till January 10.

OnePlus Concept One to Feature Invisible Camera

Ahead of the unveiled at the CES 2020 tech show, OnePlus revealed two key details of its first-ever concept phone. To recall, in December 2019, OnePlus announced its Concept series of phones to showcase the world on what it’s working one. The first phone in the series is the OnePlus Concept One. Back then, the Chinese company did not reveal anything about the smartphone. Today, OnePlus officially confirmed the Concept One would feature an invisible camera which would be the same under-display camera technology showcased by Oppo in November.

Besides, the OnePlus Concept One will also feature a colour shifting glass technology. We are not sure what exactly is this technology, but the company may be referring to the glass back panel. The small teaser video posted by OnePlus also shows the alert slider, triple rear cameras and curved display.

That said, the OnePlus Concept One will be a futuristic device and the handset may never see the light of the day. But Oppo already confirmed that it would launch a high-end smartphone with under-display camera tech, so we can expect OnePlus to launch this phone by the end of this year. The Oppo Find X2 could likely be the first phone in the world to come with under-display camera tech, but again, nothing is confirmed officially.

OnePlus borrowing a new technology from Oppo is not a new thing after all the latter is the parent company of the former. In the past, we have seen several Oppo and OnePlus smartphones sharing similar design and camera specs. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how OnePlus tweaks this futuristic invisible camera technology which it’s borrowing from OnePlus.

CES 2020: What to Expect from OnePlus and Other Brands

CES or Consumer Electronics Show will be held in Las Vegas at the start of every year. A few years ago, smartphone brands used to launch new devices at CES, but that trend has faded away over the last couple of years. Asus used to take active participation at the CES tech show every year, but there’s no update from the brand this year. Samsung, LG and other tier-I brands will showcase their latest innovations in the television and other electronics sections.

When it comes to smartphones, there won’t be much activity from brands. Besides OnePlus, we did not see any other smartphone brand sending invites taking part at the CES 2020 show this year.