Oppo F15 Launch Set for January 16: Key Specs Include Quad-Camera Setup and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

Earlier this week, Oppo confirmed that it would kickstart 2020 by launching the Oppo F15 smartphone in India. The company has now sent out a press statement confirming the key specs and release date of the same handset. The Oppo F15 will make its debut in India on January 15; Key specifications of the smartphone include 48MP quad-camera setup on the back, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 and in-display fingerprint scanner. Already, Oppo said the F15 would feature eye-catchy design unlike the previous Oppo F series of phones. The last Oppo F series of phones was the Oppo F11 and the Oppo F11 Pro. The Oppo F15 will succeed the Oppo F11 series. Right now, Oppo did not confirm whether it’s planning to launch the Oppo F15 Pro in the Indian market or not.

Oppo F15: Key Specifications Officially Revealed

The Oppo F15 will be a mid-range smartphone and the pricing could start at Rs 20,000, according to various reports on the web. The Oppo F15 will have a good-looking design and there will be a 48MP quad-camera setup on the rear side. Unlike the Oppo F11 Pro which featured a pop-up selfie camera, the Oppo F15 will have a teardrop notch on the front. The smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner 3.0, meaning Oppo will add an AMOLED screen on the front. Right now, it’s not possible to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner with an IPS LCD display. Notably, the Oppo F11 Pro also arrived with an AMOLED screen on the front. The fingerprint scanner will be able to unlock the device in just 0.32 seconds.

The Chinese smartphone brand also confirmed the Oppo F15 would arrive with Super VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology. Oppo says the F15 will offer two hours of talk time with just five minutes of charge. Lastly, the Oppo F15 will measure 7.9mm thickness and weighs 172 grams. It seems like the smartphone will not have a glass back like the older Oppo F series phones.

Going by the official image revealed by Oppo, the F15 will come in a flashy gradient back which will be similar to Halo White colour variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Pearl White colour variant of Realme XT & Realme X2.

Oppo F15: Expected Pricing in India

When it comes to offline sales, Oppo leads the chart with its F and A series of phones. A couple of months ago, Oppo launched two new phones under Oppo A series- the Oppo A9 2020 and the Oppo A5 2020, featuring almost similar specs. As always, Oppo is marketing both the phones heavily in the offline market. The Oppo F15 will go official in India on January 16, right after the upcoming festive season.

We don’t have more details regarding the processor, but Oppo said the phone would pack up to 8GB of RAM. Expected pricing of the Oppo F15 is around Rs 20,000, but it will be interesting to see which processor Oppo chooses for the F15. The brand may go with the MediaTek Helio P90 chipset which is an upgrade to the Helio P70 chipset we get on the Oppo F11 Pro. Oppo already has the Reno 2Z with Helio P90 chipset, so it won’t come as a surprise if the brand goes with the same SoC for the upcoming Oppo F15.