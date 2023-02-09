Nepal Telecom Commences 5G Trials

Nepal Telecom (NT), the state-owned telecommunications provider, has formally announced the start of its long-anticipated 5G trial to mark the company's 19th anniversary. Nepal Telecom, the state-run telecom operator in Nepal, has earlier kept the plans for 5G trials on hold, citing the lack of a handset eco-system. However, to mark its 19th anniversary, the teleco has carried out testing its 5G cellular network in Babarmahal and Sundhara.

Spectrum

The 60 MHz spectrum in the 2600 MHz band allotted by the government is being used by the network launched in the Kathmandu districts of Sundhara and Babarmahal. The 2600 MHz band gives a decent mix of Speed and Coverage. The trials, however, are not open to the public and are carried out internally, as per a Nepalitelecom report.

Initial trials scheduled for January 2023 have been postponed, therefore, the trials have begun one month later than expected. Trials scheduled by Nepal Telecom for July 2021 were cancelled when a change of government prevented the necessary spectrum allotment.

Nepal Telecom (NTC) MD Sunil Paudel has formally announced the start of its long-anticipated 5G trial. However, no official 5G launch date has been given, and officials have said that it "should launch soon." In a progress update on the company's planned 5G deployment, Managing Director Sunil Paudel stated that Nepal Telecom (NT) has yet to determine the capability of its current mobile infrastructure to support commercial 5G services in the future.

5G Non-Standalone (NSA)

To begin its 5G trials, Nepal Telecom Corporation (NTC) will start with Non-standalone (NSA) architecture and then gradually progress to Standalone architecture (SA). The NSA allows the telco to activate its 5G network on its current 4G LTE infrastructure by updating the core software. The company has already established two sites in Babarmahal and Sundhara, ready for the 5G network. NTC is presently testing available 5G devices on the network in Babarmahal and Sundhara and has set up all the necessary equipment at the two sites.

