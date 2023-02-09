How You Can Get a New iPhone for Rs 28000 from Flipkart

iPhones give you an entry into the Apple ecosystem. In case you want an iPhone just to experience iOS, you don't need to spend a lot. You can get an iPhone for Rs 28000 from Flipkart. This is a brand new iPhone that we are talking about. Apple's iPhone SE 3 launched in 2022. The device had the old body, the same as the iPhone 8. If you want a new, affordable iPhone, then the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 can be a great choice. It is powered by the powerful A13 Bionic chip that made its debut with the iPhone 11 series.

iPhone SE 2022 Price

Apple is not going to launch a new iPhone SE anytime soon. Thus, going with the iPhone SE 2022 is not a bad option if you want to get an affordable iPhone today. It is available on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 28,900 with 64GB of internal storage. But if you have an America Express Credit card, then you can also get it for a discount of Rs 1,000. The discount offer is also available for cardholders from the following banks - Bank of Baroda and IDFC Bank.

Flipkart is further allowing users to exchange their old smartphones against the new iPhone SE 2022. The maximum exchange value that has been mentioned by Flipkart is Rs 20,000.

iPhone SE 2022: What's Great?

The iPhone SE 2022 is an excellent smartphone by all standards. It is competing with the mid-rangers from Samsung, OPPO, and OnePlus. The iPhone SE 2022 can deliver a great camera performance for creators and can also help users with multitasking needs. It also supports wireless Qi charging. Note that when you buy a new iPhone SE 2022, you will not get a charger inside the box of the smartphone. You need to buy the charger separately. This trend was introduced by Apple with the iPhone 12 series.