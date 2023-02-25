Apple, Bring Back the Old MacBook Air

Apple's MacBook Air is one of the most loved Mac products ever. It is because of its lower-end price (compared to the MacBook Pros) and beautiful design. However, Apple made a big design change to the Macbook Air when it was introduced with an M2 chip. The new MacBook Air looks a lot like the MacBook Pro with an M2 chip. Despite the design change, Apple's market share in the PC market didn't decline. While the MacBook Air does not look or feel like it used to, it still has a lot of power that can entice consumers.

Apple has mostly changed the design to make it more functional and uniform in looks with the MacBook Pro. Apple's MacBook Air with the M2 chip is more expensive than the MacBook Air with the M1 chip. The new MacBook Air also comes with a notch, which some users like and some don't.

One thing that I experienced while holding the new MacBook Air (M2) in my hands and then keeping it on my lap to type, it felt completely different than the previous gen MacBook Air (I had the 2019 model with Butterfly Keyboard). MacBook Air is mostly used by students or people who have average work needs. While it is not the best laptop for heavy video editing, you can still do that with the silicon chips that Apple fits inside its new Macs.

For me, MacBook Air was more about the style and the design than the functionality and power. But the new generation MacBook Air feels like it is exactly the opposite case. If you want, you can still go for the lower-priced MacBook Air with an M1 chip that also has a beautiful old design. The M1 chip-powered MacBook Air would still be a good fit for students and average computer users.

Apple is reportedly planning a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen. This new MacBook could come anywhere around April 2023. It is most likely going to retain the design language of the MacBook Pro 16-inch. But with this, Apple can focus on bringing a fresh design for the MacBook Air with an M3 chip (13-inch) where it can maybe bring back the older design.

The only message to Apple is that MacBook Air doesn't feel like the "MacBook Air" anymore. This is not what we expect from Apple. The company is known for building beautiful designs, and the MacBook Air's old design was one of the best that I had ever seen on a laptop. But unfortunately, we might never see it coming back.

At the same time, I would like to appreciate what Apple has done with the M2-powered MacBook Air. While it has a more box kind of design, it is still elegantly designed. But the only thing is that it doesn't feel like how a MacBook Air used to feel. Another thing I would like to point out is that despite the boxy design, Apple has actually managed to reduce the weight of the latest MacBook Air. The one with the older design and the M1 chip weighs 1.29 kg, while the new one with the M2 chip weighs 1.24 kg.