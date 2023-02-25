Comcast Selects Nokia 5G Core to Boost Mobile Connectivity

Comcast selects Nokia's 5G software to support its mobile connectivity efforts. Nokia will supply Comcast with its 5G Standalone Core, including Packet Core, zero-touch automation and ultra-low latency capabilities, operations software and consulting services. These offerings from Nokia will help boost Comcast's mobile connectivity efforts for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers.

Comcast can Deliver enhanced 5G and WiFi Mobile Connectivity

With these offerings, Comcast can deliver enhanced 5G access to its consumer and business customers in the United States by utilizing Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and 600 MHz spectrum. Comcast and Nokia are presently conducting field trials, which involve testing by Comcast employees.

Nokia's software and Comcast capital-light network design and targetted approach will help Comcast effectively deliver enhanced 5G and WiFi mobile connectivity to over five million Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers. In addition, Comcast's mid-band (CBRS) and low-band spectrum (600 MHz) will help supplement the existing Xfinity WiFi Network and cellular Network partnership with additional 5G coverage in high-demand areas.

Comcast says its targeted network design and new dual SIM technology allow it to create exciting next-generation wireless offerings to its Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile service customers.

With more than 80 communication service provider (CSP) customers globally, Nokia says it is the leader in the 5G Standalone Core market. Furthermore, 25 out of the top 40 CSPs in terms of revenue depend on Nokia's Core network products.

Comcast

Comcast, a global media and technology company, is focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming, with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. Comcast delivers broadband, wireless, and video through its Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands.