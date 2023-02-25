Deutsche Telekom, Google Cloud, Ericsson Complete 5G Cloud-Native Network Pilot

Deutsche Telekom, Google Cloud and Ericsson announced that they have successfully deployed the Ericsson 5G Core cloud-native network functions (CNFs) on an on-premises implementation of Google Distributed Cloud Edge (GDC Edge).

Completes 5G core standalone data call at Deutsche Telekom lab in Austria

The technology partners, Deutsche Telekom, Google Cloud and Ericsson, completed a 5G core Standalone (SA) data call from setting up connection and application on the infrastructure to call completion in a matter of minutes on GDC Edge infrastructure hosted at the Deutsche Telekom lab in Austria.

Deutsche Telekom said "The partners are working towards creating an industry-specific solution for a cloud-native telco network that is highly performant, scalable, and resilient while also complying with the EU's security and privacy regulations."

GDC Edge benefits

Deutsche Telekom is able to put cloud infrastructure and other services closer to the locations where data is created with GDC Edge. In preparation for the trial, the partners assessed the benefits that GDC Edge can bring to Deutsche Telekom in terms of operating and maintaining telco cloud platforms, as well as to Ericsson as a CNF vendor to validate GDC Edge for the deployment of its dual-mode 5G Core solution.

Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud Partnership

The development is the outcome of the strategic partnership between Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud, which was announced in July 2022. Their goal is to define a joint roadmap for the telecoms industry by bringing the cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of the network.

By partnering with Google Cloud, Deutsche Telekom is able to leverage its expertise in cloud-native network technology, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experiences while still maintaining Deutsche Telekom's leadership in network technology.