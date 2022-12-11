Telefonica Partners Google and Ericsson to Move 5G Core to Cloud

O2 Telefonica has implemented Google Distributed Cloud Edge in its data centre, through which the 5G core network, provided by the Ericsson dual-mode 5G core, is operated. The telecom company relies on a cloud security concept that complies with stringent data protection laws and protection measures.

Mallik Rao, Chief Technology & Information Officer at O2 Telefonica, commented: "With our new 5G cloud core network, we are going in an innovative and particularly forward-looking way. The cloud is a true game changer in 21st century digital connectivity. It enables us to bring innovations to market faster, flexibly manage the computing power we need, and deliver new 5G applications to our consumers and business customers alike. We can leverage the full potential of 5G, cloud and automation. Together with our partners Ericsson and Google Cloud, we are pioneering the network of the future."

Amol Phadke, Google Cloud's General Manager of Global Telecom Industry, says: "Cloud-native networks help communication service providers become even more agile, efficient, and innovative in anticipating and responding to customer needs. We are excited to drive future-ready network infrastructure and applications through the deployment of Google Distributed Cloud Edge in O2 Telefonica's 5G core network."

Commenting on the development, Stefan Koetz, Acting Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America, Ericsson, said: "As a leading network equipment supplier and technology partner, Ericsson is setting new standards for the connectivity of industry and society together with O2 Telefonica. The Ericsson 5G Core network is cloud native and can be deployed with full automation. As a result, we enable telecom operators to bring 5G innovations to their networks even faster."

O2 Telefonica tests new 5G customer applications

To test, optimize performance and prepare the network for live operations, O2 Telefonica is using the 5G cloud core network to deploy and test real-world customer applications and solutions for mobile broadband, Network slicing, real-time applications and private 5G networks in a test environment, without involving the real customer data.

By leveraging Google Distributed Cloud Edge, O2 Telefonica will be able to bring Google Cloud's infrastructure and services closer to where data is being generated and consumed within its 5G core network.

Core Mobile Network at the Heart of Customer Experience

O2 Telefonica has already implemented a new core network based on the technologies from Ericsson that support all mobile communications standards from GSM/2G to 5G standalone (SA). Furthermore, by continuing its network transformation with Google Cloud, the telco can become flexible enough to scale B2X customer solutions and agile in powering automation and insights on its network to improve customer experience, time to market, and even reduce costs.

Data Security

O2 Telefonica uses a comprehensive Cloud Security Framework that meets the standards to protect European data. All cloud data centres are operated in Germany and are subject to the European Data Protection Regulation (EU-DSGVO).

O2 Telefonica recently said its 5G network is operating over 18,000 antennas in Germany and that this network infrastructure is enabling the provision of 5G services to 75% of the German population.