5G Mobile Subscriptions Grew by 110 Million During Q3 2022: Ericsson Mobility Report

According to the latest Ericsson Mobility report, over 110 million new 5G subscriptions were added during Q3 2022. This took the total 5G subscribers user base to 870 million globally. The number is expected to reach the 1 billion mark by the end of 2022. Ericsson said that East Asia and North America are expected to have the highest 5G subscription penetration by the end of 2022. 

Highlights

  • 5G mobile subscriptions are growing at a rapid pace across the world.
  • Despite issues in the supply chain, a shortage of semiconductors, a weak economy and geopolitical uncertainties, telecom service providers (TSPs) around the globe have continued to roll out 5G.
  • The latest Ericsson Mobility Report for November 2022 is out now.

5G mobile subscriptions are growing at a rapid pace across the world. Despite issues in the supply chain, a shortage of semiconductors, a weak economy and geopolitical uncertainties, telecom service providers (TSPs) around the globe have continued to roll out 5G. The latest Ericsson Mobility Report for November 2022 is out now, and the report highlights that around 228 telecom operators across the globe have already rolled out 5G commercially for consumers. Around 35 TSPs out of these have rolled out 5G SA (standalone) networks. Ericsson said that the most common 5G services launched by service providers for consumers are enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), gaming and some AR/VR-based services.

110 Million New 5G Subscriptions Came During Q3 2022

According to the report, over 110 million new 5G subscriptions were added during Q3 2022. This took the total 5G subscribers user base to 870 million globally. The number is expected to reach the 1 billion mark by the end of 2022. Ericsson said that East Asia and North America are expected to have the highest 5G subscription penetration by the end of 2022.

By 2028, America is expected to have the highest 5G penetration at 91%, followed by Western Europe at 88%. The total 5G mobile subscriptions are expected to reach 5 billion globally and would account for 55% of mobile subscriptions. This means that in the coming years, 4G is going to start phasing out from the interests of the consumers

What will Happen in the Indian Market?

By the end of this year (meaning 2022), Ericsson's latest report suggests that the total 5G subscriptions will reach 31 million. This is impressive, considering that telcos started deploying 5G during the last quarter of CY 2022. Further, the report estimates that the total 5G subscriptions in India by 2028 will reach 690 million. 4G would peak during 2024 with 930 million subscriptions and then would start phasing out to drop to 570 million subscriptions by the end of 2028.

