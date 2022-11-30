Amazfit Falcon, a Super Premium Smartwatch Launched for Sports Lovers in India: See Price

The well-known fitness company, Amazfit, has introduced a new smartwatch in the market that is its most expensive and high-tech model yet in India. Amazfit primarily targets budget and mid-range consumers. The company's newest product, the Amazfit Falcon, was made with materials suitable for use in the military. The watch has a built-in GPS and is compatible with six satellite positioning systems. It also has the ability to input route files for real-time navigation via the Zepp App. Let's look at the features, price, and other information for the device.

Amazfit Falcon Specifications and Features

A titanium unibody of aircraft-grade TC4 is used to construct the Amazfit Falcon. The screen is sapphire crystal glass, which resists corrosion and is strong enough to pass 15 military-grade tests.

The watch offers more than 150 built-in sports modes, ranging from fast-paced water sports like kite surfing to the golf swing mode to the triathlon mode for powerful athletes. Sports mode data, according to the manufacturer, will stay on-screen throughout a user's activity, eliminating the need for the user to wake up the display in order to monitor their activity. You may also store music on your watch and play it over Bluetooth earphones.

The Amazfit Falcon includes the new AI-powered Zepp Coach, a self-developed smart coaching algorithm that offers personalised advice based on the user's physical traits and level of exercise expertise, supporting them in enhancing their sporting performance and forming better fitness habits. The Zepp Coach can recognise overtraining in order to modify the intensity of the programmed exercise routines or even suggest a break day to help users train effectively.

Amazfit Falcon Price and Availability

Starting on December 3, 2022, the Amazfit Falcon will be offered at a price of Rs 44,999 on the company's website. From December 1 until December 3, 2022, you can place a pre-order for the Amazfit Falcon.