Amazfit Band 7 To Soon Launch in India

The Amazfit Band 7 will soon be launched in India. It is available for purchase on the online retailer Amazon. In July of this year, the smartphone made its debut on the international market. The future product would be the company's first fitness band to be sold in India. It appears to be a localised Redmi Smart Band Pro. Key details about the planned service are revealed in the Amazon listing. So let's take a look at the devices specifications and other details.

Amazfit Band 7 Specification and Features

The Amazfit Band 7 will include a rectangular AMOLED display with a 1.47-inch screen, HD resolution, and a 282 PPI pixel density, according to the microsite. It can withstand 50 metres of water and is suitable for tracking swimming statistics. The presence of a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and stress tracker in the Amazfit Band 7 has been confirmed. With a single tap, all three metrics may be tracked. There are 120 sports modes on the wearable device, and it is supposed to have smart recognition for four activities.

Black, White, and Pink colour options are anticipated for the Amazfit Band 7. In the upcoming days, we may anticipate learning about its cost and accessibility.

The 232mAh battery unit that will power the Amazfit Band 7 is teased to have a lifespan of 18 days with regular use and 28 days with energy saver mode. Zepp OS will be used by the wearable gadget to provide a fluid user experience and a robust mini-app ecosystem. Last but not least, it is confirmed that the Amazfit Band 7 will include an Alexa voice assistant.

