BSNL Makes a Big Change to all Prepaid Plans Starting November 1

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom operator, has rationalised all of its prepaid plans. The prepaid plans offered by the telco would deliver uniform speed once the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data limit has been reached. What this simply means is once you have consumed the high-speed data that your prepaid plan promised you, the speed for your data would be reduced to a uniform level. If you are a BSNL user, then you know that different plans offer different benefits. In case you are a prepaid user, there's one thing that you would be very familiar with - the speed reduction once the FUP data has been consumed.

BSNL Reduced Internet Speed After FUP Data is Consumed

From November 1, 2022, BSNL has rationalised all of its prepaid plans. As per the new rules, the speed of the internet plan would come down to 40 Kbps for the prepaid users once they have consumed all of the FUP data. All the prepaid plans listed on the website of BSNL now reflect the change. BSNL will now say that all of its prepaid plans come with unlimited data but with speed reduced to 40 Kbps once the daily data limit has been reached.

This could be a big change for many BSNL prepaid consumers. The telco is trying to bring 4G networks to the users as fast as possible. Going by the words of the telecom minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, BSNL would bring 4G to India by early 2023. Even the official Twitter account of BSNL India tweeted that the installation of homegrown 4G equipment would start around February - March 2023. It would be interesting to see if it really happens this time or if India will have to wait for more to get a taste of BSNL'shomegrown 4G network services. For now, to recharge with BSNL prepaid plans, you can go to the website or the Selfcare app of the telco.