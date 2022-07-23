Amazfit Band 7 Unveiled by the Company

Amazfit recently debuted the Amazfit Band 7 with more than 120 sports modes. The recently released Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro is similar to the wearable from Amazfit. The Amazfit Band 7 does not, however, include built-in GPS functionality, in contrast to the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. A 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display, a blood-oxygen and heart rate sensor, built-in Amazon Alexa, and more are included with the recently released wearable. With normal use, the wearable is said to last up to 18 days and in battery saver mode, up to 28 days.

Amazfit Band 7 Specifications and Features

The 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display on the Amazfit Band 7 has a 198 x 368-pixel resolution and a 282 PPI pixel density. Zepp OS is included with the wearable. It has a battery life of 18 days with regular use. Additionally, it has a battery life of up to 28 days when the power saver mode is active. The wearable is said to have eight modifiable watch faces in addition to more than 50 watch faces. It also has 120 different sports modes.

The wearable provides a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SPO2 monitor, stress monitor, stress tracker, and menstrual cycle tracker in terms of health and fitness. When the health data falls abnormally low or rises abnormally high, these features also notify the user.

Additionally, Bluetooth pairing is an option for the Amazfit Band 7. This works with both iOS and Android devices. The wearable can be connected to Apple phones running iOS 12.0 and above or Android-compatible devices. It also includes voice help capabilities for Amazon Alexa built right in.

Sedentary reminder, find my phone, alarm clock, stopwatch, do not disturb mode, phone call notifications, SMS notifications, and more are included in the Amazfit Band 7's additional functions. Additionally, it contains ExerSense algorithm, which intelligently recognises actions like walking, jogging, using an elliptical machine, and rowing. The Amazfit Band 7 weighs 28g and has a 5 ATM water resistance certification.

Amazfit Band 7 Price and Availability

The Amazfit Band 7 costs $49.99 (about Rs 3,650) and can be ordered through the company's website. However, it isn't now on the market in India. Additionally, there is no word yet regarding the wearable's introduction in India.

Nevertheless, Amazfit will provide customers with the opportunity to buy the wearable in Beige and Black colour varieties, as well as an additional variety of strap colour choices in Blue, Green, Orange, and Pink.