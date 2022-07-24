Airtel and Jio Fans Must Look at this Solid 100 Mbps Plan from Alliance Broadband

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel might be concerned about Alliance Broadband's 100 Mbps plan. But let me just say that I am just mildly concerned because Jio and Airtel are both PAN-India operators, while Alliance Broadband only serves a few areas. A very affordable 100 Mbps internet plan is available from Alliance Broadband, and it comes with many over-the-top (OTT) advantages for customers. The company's 100 Mbps subscription has a lot of great features in addition to the OTT advantages. Let's find out what the company is giving you with this plan.

Benefits of the Alliance Broadband 100 Mbps Plan in Detail

With its 100 Mbps plan, Alliance Broadband gives customers a ton of advantages. When compared to Airtel's same offering for Rs 799 + taxes, this plan from Alliance just costs Rs 700 per month, which is the same as Jio's 100 Mbps plan's price. Additionally, the provider gives customers really limitless data without any fair-use policy (FUP) limitations. Users can choose between a 100 Mbps plan with 3.3TB of FUP data each month from Airtel and Jio, which are both competitors.

Alliance Broadband also provides access to Eros Now, Hungama, Hoichoi, Addatimes, Shemaroo, and EpicOn. Users who purchase a six-month subscription also receive a complimentary three-month membership to Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, consumers of Alliance Broadband may expect a constant upload and download speed.

In contrast, neither Jio nor Airtel provide customers with any OTT advantages. Keep in mind that this plan is presently only accessible in India's Kolkata circle. When will the business offer its services in other regions of the nation is unknown.

Alliance Broadband's 100 Mbps package is a particularly intriguing offer because, in addition to providing the service at the same cost as its main rivals, it also includes OTT advantages. It's difficult to think of any firm that offers free OTT advantages with its entry-level services, let alone at such low costs.

Keep in mind that the organisation charges for both the installation and the bundle it offers clients. Additionally, installation fees are not refundable and are the sole responsibility of the buyer. All of the company's plans have a 30-day or one-month validity period. There are further plans available with 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and higher speeds. Offering internet options with speeds of up to 1 Gbps is Alliance Broadband.