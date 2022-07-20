Rocketry Official Release Date on OTT

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Madhavan, who also starred in the film's lead role, is the director of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Nambi Narayanan, a former aerospace engineer for ISRO, provided the basis for the story. In addition to receiving favourable reviews, the movie has a 9.2/10 rating on IMDB

Highlights

  • Rocketry is currently preparing for its online television premieres.
  • In addition to receiving favourable reviews, the movie has a 9.2/10 rating on IMDb.
  • Starting on July 26th, Rocketry will be streamable on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow Us

Rocketry

The experimental movie Rocketry starring seasoned actor Madhavan premiered in theatres on July 1st. Although the team's efforts were recognised, the movie failed to generate any buzz at the box office.

Details about the film’s OTT release

A little under 4 weeks after its theatrical release, Rocketry is currently preparing for its online television premieres.

Madhavan, who also starred in the film's lead role, is the director of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Nambi Narayanan, a former aerospace engineer for ISRO, provided the basis for the story. In addition to receiving favourable reviews, the movie has a 9.2/10 rating on IMDB. Can it perform any better on streaming services than it did in theatres? Soon, we shall learn. It will be available to stream in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

Not only that, starting on July 26th, Rocketry will be streamable on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, Amazon Prime made the same announcement via their social media accounts.

“hop on for a space adventure #RocketryOnPrime, July 26”, a tweet from Prime Video stated.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments