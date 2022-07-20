Rocketry Official Release Date on OTT

The experimental movie Rocketry starring seasoned actor Madhavan premiered in theatres on July 1st. Although the team's efforts were recognised, the movie failed to generate any buzz at the box office.

Details about the film’s OTT release

A little under 4 weeks after its theatrical release, Rocketry is currently preparing for its online television premieres.

Madhavan, who also starred in the film's lead role, is the director of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Nambi Narayanan, a former aerospace engineer for ISRO, provided the basis for the story. In addition to receiving favourable reviews, the movie has a 9.2/10 rating on IMDB. Can it perform any better on streaming services than it did in theatres? Soon, we shall learn. It will be available to stream in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

Not only that, starting on July 26th, Rocketry will be streamable on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, Amazon Prime made the same announcement via their social media accounts.

“hop on for a space adventure #RocketryOnPrime, July 26”, a tweet from Prime Video stated.