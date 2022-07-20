Airtel Helps DoT with ORAN Based 5G Trial

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently conducted an ORAN based 5G field test conducted by Bharti Airtel. The tests were carried out in Chandigarh. Note that the validation of ORAN-based 5G had already been given by Airtel in partnership with Mavenir. The broader purpose of this trial is unclear.

The department tweeted, "Punjab LSA of DoT carried out the 5G test trials offered by M/s Airtel in Chandigarh today."

The department's wireless planning and coordination wing assigned the telco 3500 MHz band test spectrum, which was used for the open RAN-based 5G validation in Chandigarh and Mohali.

The department gave Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea access to airwaves in the 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands so they could test out next-generation networks.

According to an ET Telecom report, the rates of more than 1 Gbps were verified using commercially available compatible mobile devices in a non-standalone 5G mode.

In order to conduct 5G field trials in the mid-band at Chandigarh Tri City, Bharti Airtel teamed up with the US-based Mavenir last year. The two companies also agreed to collaborate closely on captive 5G standalone and non-standalone modes for both core and radio networks.

Gopal Vittal, the chief executive of Bharti Airtel, had earlier stated that it would continue to lead the openRAN movement in India by teaming up with top businesses.

Since OpenRAN enables the deployment of virtualised functions with dynamic capacity and demand alignment, it is claimed to provide greater savings in capital investments and operating expenses. OpenRAN uses off-the-shelf software and hardware components.

In an effort to reduce the total cost of ownership and time to market, telecom companies throughout the world have been moving to non-proprietary networks.