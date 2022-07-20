Airtel Prepaid Plans Which Come With 2GB of Daily Data Right Now

Prepaid recharge options are plentiful with Airtel, giving customers a wide range of choices. You can review some of them below if you're looking for 2GB daily data plans that also include unlimited calling and daily SMS perks. A few prepaid plans also come with extra features, including memberships to Disney+ Hostar and Amazon Prime. Read on to learn more.

Bharti Airtel Rs 319 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 319 prepaid plan offered by Airtel includes 100 SMS and unlimited call features. Of course, the package includes 2GB of daily data as well. Once you purchase it, you get validity of one month. Additionally, one receives Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, unrestricted use of Hello Tunes, Wynk Music and a free online course from Shaw Academy. In addition to everything else, this plan includes a three-month subscription to Apollo 24 | 7 Circle with Airtel Thanks. This is one of the recently launched monthly validity prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Rs 359 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 359 prepaid pack from Airtel comes with 28 days of Amazon Prime Mobile Edition, Rs 100 in FASTag cashback, three months of Apollo 24 | 7 Circle membership, a free online course from Shaw Academy, 2GB of data each day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS each day. This Airtel recharge plan has a 28-day validity period.

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 499 prepaid recharge pack offers 2GB of data daily, unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, a year's worth of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership, Rs 100 in FASTag cashback, and an Apollo 24 | 7 Circle subscription. The 28-day validity period of the plan applies.

Bharti Airtel Rs 2999 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 2999 prepaid recharge pack offers 2GB of daily data and free three months of Apollo 24/7 membership, free Wynk music and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. This plan also has unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day, and it carries a total validity of 365 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 839 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 839 prepaid recharge pack offers 2GB of daily data, free 3 months membership of Disney+ Hotstar, three months membership of apollo 24/7, free Wynk Music, and 100 cashback on FASTag. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days.