WhatsApp Is Developing These New Features

Facebook owns the instant messaging service WhatsApp, and recently it has added a number of new features for its customers. There are rumours that WhatsApp is developing a new avatar feature. Users may soon be able to use an avatar as a mask when making video conversations, thanks to this new functionality. Users will also be able to use an avatar as a sticker in addition to this.

Details Regarding New WhatsApp Features

A new area with a header image at the top will be visible to users, claims WABetalnfo. Users will also be able to modify their avatars so that they may be shared with their contacts and used as stickers, according to the report.

WhatsApp is also developing a feature that will let users disguise their online status in addition to this. Users will be able to choose who can view their WhatsApp status with the use of this new feature.

According to the screenshot posted by WABetalnfo, WhatsApp may soon include a new feature named "Last Seen and Online" under Privacy Settings > Last Seen. Users will have the option of limiting who can see when they are online by selecting "same as last seen" or "everyone." The last seen section's settings will be copied if the "same as last seen" option is selected.

Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp, recently warned users against using phoney or altered versions of the app. "Reminder to @WhatsApp users that downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea. These apps sound harmless, but they may work around WhatsApp privacy and security guarantees,” he says in a tweet.

A series of tweets warning users about the Android software "Hey WhatsApp" follow the original message. The company's experts have found the malware-containing programme.