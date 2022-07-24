Fastrack Reflex Play Smartwatch Comes to India for Rs 5995

In India, the Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch was unveiled on Thursday in advance of the 2022 Amazon Prime Day Sale. The Fastrack smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED round display, more than 25 multi-sports modes, an internal gaming option, and more. It also boasts a battery life of up to 7 days. In addition to these, the wearable provides a number of health-related capabilities, including a continuous heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, and a blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitor, among others. Beginning July 23, the Fastrack Reflex Play will be made available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Fastrack Reflex Play specifications and features

The Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch has an integrated game platform and a round 1.3-inch AMOLED display. The wearable has over 25 multi-sport modes, including cricket, football, basketball, yoga, and more. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Additionally, it has more than 100 cloud watch faces.

Besides that, the wristwatch features a 24/7 heart rate monitor, Sp02 monitor, blood pressure monitor, sleep monitor, and female health tracker on the front of health and fitness. A multisport tracker, audio playback controls, camera controls, an always-on display, and notifications alerts for email, messages, and weather updates are all included with Fastrack Reflex Play.

Also, According to the manufacturer, the smartwatch has a battery life of up to 7 days and is water resistant to the IP68 standard. In addition, it weighs 45g.

Fastrack Reflex Play Price in India and availability

The cost of the recently released Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch in India is Rs 7,995. However, starting July 23, it will be discounted to Rs 5,995 for Amazon Prime Day 2022 on the company's website.

The Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch comes with four different colour options for purchasers to choose from: black, blue, orange, and pink.