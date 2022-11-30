Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal Wants Govt to Reduce Burden on Telcos

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Mittal suggested that the government must focus its attention on the telecom industry, which is still subject to high taxes. The telcos, he continued, must be properly taken care of if the telecom sector is to serve as India's primary platform for providing its citizens with all of the social amenities that the state is required to deliver.

Highlights

  • By the time Bharti Airtel launched 3G, it was already out of date, so the company quickly switched to 4G.
  • One issue where he frequently raises his voice is the continued high taxation of the telecom sector.
  • India is considerably stronger now, according to Mittal, and many nations want to get the same technology at a lower cost.

Follow Us

telecom sector

The chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, stated on Tuesday at the Global Technology Summit hosted by Carnegie India that the telecom sector is a very capital-intensive industry that costs billions of dollars to set up the infrastructure and that, as a result, a better tax system is needed to have a strong, sustainable, infrastructure provider in the nation.

The Telcos’ Tax Burden Should Be Reduced

According to a HinduBusinessline report, in his remarks at the conference, Mittal suggested that the government must focus its attention on the telecom industry, which is still subject to high taxes. The telcos, he continued, must be properly taken care of if the telecom sector is to serve as India's primary platform for providing its citizens with all of the social amenities that the state is required to deliver.

By the time Bharti Airtel launched 3G, it was already out of date, so the company quickly switched to 4G. Since the company invested billions of dollars in 4G, including the spectrum. Airtel now faces the challenge of 5G, and discussions about 6G have already begun, so there isn't much time for rest in this situation, according to Mittal. The chairman claimed that of all the countries in the globe, India would likely have the fastest and widest 5G rollout. He also desires that the government would continue to take a more benevolent approach to the infrastructure and building structures. One issue where he frequently raises his voice is the continued high taxation of the telecom sector.

India is considerably stronger now, according to Mittal, and many nations want to get the same technology at a lower cost. As a result, India can deploy its soft power. India has its oil now; the newly discovered oil is India's digital stack, which is the country's enthusiasm of young entrepreneurs, the start-up culture, and the enormous amount of work which is done on digital identity; the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile) trinity, as the Prime Minister has dubbed it, is a very potent tool.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments