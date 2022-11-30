Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal Wants Govt to Reduce Burden on Telcos

The chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, stated on Tuesday at the Global Technology Summit hosted by Carnegie India that the telecom sector is a very capital-intensive industry that costs billions of dollars to set up the infrastructure and that, as a result, a better tax system is needed to have a strong, sustainable, infrastructure provider in the nation.

The Telcos’ Tax Burden Should Be Reduced

According to a HinduBusinessline report, in his remarks at the conference, Mittal suggested that the government must focus its attention on the telecom industry, which is still subject to high taxes. The telcos, he continued, must be properly taken care of if the telecom sector is to serve as India's primary platform for providing its citizens with all of the social amenities that the state is required to deliver.

By the time Bharti Airtel launched 3G, it was already out of date, so the company quickly switched to 4G. Since the company invested billions of dollars in 4G, including the spectrum. Airtel now faces the challenge of 5G, and discussions about 6G have already begun, so there isn't much time for rest in this situation, according to Mittal. The chairman claimed that of all the countries in the globe, India would likely have the fastest and widest 5G rollout. He also desires that the government would continue to take a more benevolent approach to the infrastructure and building structures. One issue where he frequently raises his voice is the continued high taxation of the telecom sector.

India is considerably stronger now, according to Mittal, and many nations want to get the same technology at a lower cost. As a result, India can deploy its soft power. India has its oil now; the newly discovered oil is India's digital stack, which is the country's enthusiasm of young entrepreneurs, the start-up culture, and the enormous amount of work which is done on digital identity; the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile) trinity, as the Prime Minister has dubbed it, is a very potent tool.