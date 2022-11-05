Changes to the Data Center 2021 Policy Approved by the UP Government

An official release stated that the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved changes to the Data Centre 2021 policy to enable the development of more data centres in the state. With the recent opening of the first data centre in Greater Noida and the Yogi Government's decision to establish seven more in the state in the future, for which the proposal to amend the policy received the Cabinet's approval on Thursday, the state is poised to become the hub of data centres in India, according to the release. By doing so, the administration of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be able to establish data centres not only in Noida and Greater Noida but also in other localities.

Further Details on Data Center Policy

In order for them to not only be better than other states but also more investor-friendly, the government has made it plain in its directives to departments that they must reform their policies in advance of the Global Investors Summit. A proposal to change the Start-up Policy was also approved by the cabinet. According to the statement, this will result in the opening of five new centres of excellence in the state, three of which have already been established.

The government will contribute up to Rs 10 crore in funding for the same. These five centres of excellence will be launched in cutting-edge industries including, but not limited to, virtual reality, space technology, 5G, quantum computing, and 3D printing. Through awareness campaigns and accelerated programmes, arrangements have also been made to encourage an innovative culture in schools. From Rs 15,000.00 to Rs 17,500.00, the sustainability allowance has been raised. Prototype creation will now also be eligible for an award of Rs 5 lakh.

Previously, there was no such system. Startups in industries, including those that impact the rural environment, recycle garbage, safeguard the environment, and use renewable energy, will receive 50% greater incentives. In addition, the definition of start-ups with significant participation from women has been established. The statement stated that in order to comply with this, start-ups must include 26% female employees. The cabinet authorised three investment plans that were among the initiatives connected to IT that were approved for the 2017 IT Policy.