England Survives Narrow Escape Into Semifinals

England is the second team to secure a semi-final spot in the ICC T20 World Cup after New Zealand. It was a must-win game for England. England’s win means defending champions and home team, Australia, is officially out of the ICC T20 World Cup.

England beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets today at the Sydney Cricket ground. Net Run Rate was not an issue for England, to qualify they had to win. Sri Lanka fought hard but their efforts went in vain.

Sri Lanka won the toss and went into bat first. They put up a total of 141 in their 20 overs, courtesy to Pathum Nissanka. Pathum Nissanka gave Sri Lanka the start they needed but no other batsman too charge to support him.

Nissanka Scored 67 in 45 Balls with 5 Sixes

A total of 141 would never be enough against the current English batting line-up. Having said that, the England batsmen had a preset pressure of qualification on them.

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales Started off Really Well

The put up an opening partnership of 75 runs. At this stage it seemed that the win for England would be a cake walk. The openers looked on song and the Sri Lankan bowlers were left clueless.

Sri Lanka has relied on their spin options throughout the tournament. Once again the breakthrough came by Wanindu Hasaranga. Ben Stokes’s performances in this ICC T20 World Cup has not been upto the mark. Although today he was the match winner for England.

Once Alex Hales lost his wicket, the other English batsmen managed to score only in single digits. While wickets kept falling on the other side, Ben Stokes held on to his wicket and took England to victory.

Ben Stokes Might Have Just Scored 2 Boundaries but Patience Is What Was Required from the Englishman

England now move into the semifinals. They will have to wait for and see who will be their opposition. As things proceed, it is most likely that India will be the ones to face England in the semifinal.