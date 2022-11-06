BSNL has a Broadband Plan Which Beats Jio and Airtel Badly

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The plan that we are talking about comes under a promotional offer from the telco and will be removed from the offering on November 15, 2022. If you want, you can subscribe to the plan before that or lose the opportunity to take advantage of it.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a broadband plan that beats Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's broadband offerings badly.
  • It is not an overstatement by any means, and you will understand when you look at the plan that we are talking about.
  • The only thing is that this plan from BSNL is not a regular offer from the company

Follow Us

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a broadband plan that beats Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's broadband offerings badly. It is not an overstatement by any means, and you will understand when you look at the plan that we are talking about. The only thing is that this plan from BSNL is not a regular offer from the company. It is there for a limited time only but will give users the kind of experience at such an affordable cost that no other internet service provider in the country can do in the same manner. Let's take a look at the plan which we are talking about so highly.

BSNL Broadband Plan that Dusts Off Airtel and Jio Offerings

The plan that we are talking about comes under a promotional offer from the telco and will be removed from the offering on November 15, 2022. If you want, you can subscribe to the plan before that or lose the opportunity to take advantage of it. The plan from BSNL that we are talking about comes at the cost of Rs 775.

This is not a monthly plan, as when you purchase it, you will get the services from BSNL Bharat Fibre for at 75 days. This is a promotional offer which will give users 2TB of monthly data post which the internet speed would drop to 10 Mbps. This internet plan from BSNL also comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled. A free subscription to OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, Hungama, Shemaroo, Lionsgate, Disney+ Hotstar and Yupp TV will be provided to the users.

This is a broadband plan that is full of value. You will get no such plan from Jio or Airtel in any part of the country. But since this plan is going to be discontinued within a few days, you have very less time to decide whether you want it or not. Better make your decision fast.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments