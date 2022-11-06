BSNL has a Broadband Plan Which Beats Jio and Airtel Badly

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a broadband plan that beats Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's broadband offerings badly. It is not an overstatement by any means, and you will understand when you look at the plan that we are talking about. The only thing is that this plan from BSNL is not a regular offer from the company. It is there for a limited time only but will give users the kind of experience at such an affordable cost that no other internet service provider in the country can do in the same manner. Let's take a look at the plan which we are talking about so highly.

BSNL Broadband Plan that Dusts Off Airtel and Jio Offerings

The plan that we are talking about comes under a promotional offer from the telco and will be removed from the offering on November 15, 2022. If you want, you can subscribe to the plan before that or lose the opportunity to take advantage of it. The plan from BSNL that we are talking about comes at the cost of Rs 775.

This is not a monthly plan, as when you purchase it, you will get the services from BSNL Bharat Fibre for at 75 days. This is a promotional offer which will give users 2TB of monthly data post which the internet speed would drop to 10 Mbps. This internet plan from BSNL also comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled. A free subscription to OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, Hungama, Shemaroo, Lionsgate, Disney+ Hotstar and Yupp TV will be provided to the users.

This is a broadband plan that is full of value. You will get no such plan from Jio or Airtel in any part of the country. But since this plan is going to be discontinued within a few days, you have very less time to decide whether you want it or not. Better make your decision fast.