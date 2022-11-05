BSNL to Remove Rs 775 Broadband Plan on November 15

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is going to remove the Rs 775 broadband plan on November 15, 2022. This plan was introduced as a part of the offer announced during the 75th Independence Day for India. BSNL offers 75 days of validity with this plan. Further, users who purchase the Rs 775 plan also get 150 Mbps of internet speed and 2000GB (2GB) of internet data. Post the consumption of 2TB of data; the internet speed drops to 10 Mbps. There's unlimited voice calling included. Users get OTT (over-the-top)benefits as well with this plan. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot and Yupp TV.

BSNL to Remove Two More Plans

When we are talking about the broadband plans, then BSNL is also going to remove two more plans. These plans cost Rs 275 each. To know more about this, click here. These two plans that we are talking about here were also introduced with the Independence Day offer.

All of these broadband plans are available under BSNL Bharat Fibre. If you are not a customer yet, then it is high time for you to experience the services of BSNL in the fibre broadband domain. Once the above-mentioned plans are removed, customers of the state-run telco's fibre broadband arm will get a lot more options to recharge with.

BSNL Bharat Fibre is one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in India and has many competitive offerings under its portfolio. BSNL's services might be available in areas where Airtel or Jio aren't. You can get in touch with the nearest BSNL office to get a new Bharat Fibre connection. Or you can also go to the website of company and put in a request for a new connection. BSNL's Bharat Fibre plans start at many circles for Rs 449, which is pretty affordable.