Jio 5G Support Arrives for OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord, one of the most successful OnePlus smartphones, is now finally receiving support for the 5G network of Jio. OnePlus is now rolling out an OTA (over-the-air) update for the OnePlus Nord, which will not only give the smartphone support for Jio's 5G but will also update the Android Security Patch to October 2022. This update is obviously only for the Indian region. The update is OxygenOS F.16. OnePlus said that the update also improves system stability and fluidity.

It is an incremental update and will reach a small percentage of users initially, OnePlus said on its community forum. Gradually, more and more Nord users will get this update. OnePlus users in India can submit the bugs to OnePlus by opening the Google dialer and typing *#800#. This will open a menu that will allow the users to submit bugs to OnePlus. Note that this dialer method for submitting bugs is only for the Indian region.