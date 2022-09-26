OnePlus Nord Watch Specs Revealed Officially

OnePlus India has revealed the specifications of the OnePlus Nord Watch. The OnePlus Nord Watch is the upcoming IoT (internet of things) product from OnePlus, which would be more on the affordable side. The company had revealed some details about the smartwatch before. But today, more specifications of the OnePlus Nord Watch have been announced officially. Let's take a look at them.

OnePlus Nord Watch Specifications Revealed So Far

OnePlus has said that the OnePlus Nord Watch will come with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500nits peak brightness and 326x448 pixels high resolution. The display will run the content at 60Hz refresh rate.

Along with this, the OnePlus Nord Watch will come with 100+ online watch faces. The smartwatch will be able to support 105 sports modes with support for modes such as Yoga, Cricket and more.

More about the smartwatch should be out soon. OnePlus hasn't announced a launch date for the Nord Watch yet. However, reports online suggest that it would most likely be launched by the company at the end of this month, which is almost here.