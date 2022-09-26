iPhone 14 Now Manufacturing in India, Will it Get Cheaper

So Apple has started manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India. The company has reportedly been making moves to shift a significant chunk of manufacturing capacity from China to India for some years now. Apple has been manufacturing several models of iPhones in India over the last few years. The iPhone 14 is just the latest entry to the list. Just like in the past, with all the iPhones, the price of the iPhone 14 won't be reduced in India even though it is being manufactured in the country. The first iPhone that was manufactured in India was the iPhone SE. Now, as per a PTI report, Apple is manufacturing iPhone 14 in India.

Indian customers will soon start receiving iPhone 14 devices built in India. The iPhone 14 built-in India will also be exported to other nations. According to the report, the iPhone 14 will be shipped from Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility on the outskirts of Chennai.

The new iPhone 14 series was introduced for the global as well as the Indian market on September 7, 2022. The new iPhones went on sale starting on September 16, 2022. Apple has started including India in its list of priority markets, and whenever it launches a new iPhone, the Indian market gets it on the same date as the US market.

The company has been selling officially in India directly through its online store. But very soon, we will also see multiple flagship Apple stores across India. The first store is expected to come in Mumbai, followed by Delhi and Bengaluru. The Mumbai store is reportedly in the construction phase and will be completed soon. It would be the first official physical Apple store in India. Right now, all the Apple stores you see are authorised resellers who have taken permission from Apple to sell its products in the country.

Apple has major plans to shift production capacity from China to India in the coming years.