iPhone 14 Pro features that are in Android Already: Check the List

Recently, the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were introduced to much fanfare and, in part, for the right reasons. Many iPhone owners were unaware of the changes included in this year's Pro models, like the always-on display (AoD), action mode, and crash detection. Of course, the business also debuted a brand-new pill-shaped notch that alters in size in response to notifications and other events. Despite how big these updates may appear to be, Apple wasn't the first to offer them. Let's examine the features.

Always-On-Display

Apple unveiled AoD on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max this year. The feature, as its name implies, keeps the display lights on so that users may check the time or notifications continually. AoD, however, has long been accessible on a large number of Android smartphones. Mashable noted that the Galaxy S7 Edge introduced the feature, which went widespread in 2016. This capability was added to the Nokia 6303 in 2008 in addition to the Android OS.

Crash Detection

Crash detection was one of the safety features that received the most attention at Apple's Far Out launch event. The accelerometer and gyroscope sensors on a supported iPhone or Apple Watch are used by the feature. The business said that for improved accuracy, it even modified the motion detection algorithms. But in 2019, Google made the capability available on Pixel smartphones. Open the Safety app > Settings > Detections and alerts > Turn on Car crash detection to enable the feature. Additionally, users will be needed to grant access to the microphone and location.

Action Mode

Apple has unveiled a brand-new feature for cameras dubbed Action Mode. Making steady video recordings can be useful. But the Android platform has a comparable feature. On a few of its phones, Samsung offers the same feature as Super Steady mode. On Pixel phones, Google also includes it as a stabilisation mode.

Auto-Focus for Selfies

Similar to rear cameras, front cameras include auto-focus capabilities. On Android smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22, the option is already accessible.